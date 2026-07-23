Retired officer wins Mr Senior North Indian Star 2026 title

Jaswant Singh, who retired as Superintendent Grade-I from the Home Department of the Chandigarh Administration, has been crowned Mr Senior North Indian Star 2026 at the Mubarakan North Indian Star 2026 finale held at Tagore Theatre here.

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Close to 70 contestants from across North India took part in the event, and Singh stood out in the senior category for his confidence, personality, and stage presence, according to organisers.

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"The title is a proud and memorable achievement in my pageant journey," Singh said.

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He added that platforms of this kind push people to discover what they are capable of, build confidence, and put their talents on display no matter their age.

Singh's pageant record includes a first runner-up finish at Star India North Star and a second runner-up finish at the Supremacy Pageants, both held in Chandigarh. He has also taken part in the Runwalk event in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. Beyond pageantry, he keeps himself engaged in social, cultural, and adventure pursuits.

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The evening brought together participants from across the country, celebrating talent, confidence and empowerment.