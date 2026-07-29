DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Entertainment / 'Jumanji: Open world's trailer brings back Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart and gang for new adventure

'Jumanji: Open world's trailer brings back Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart and gang for new adventure

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 01:56 PM Jul 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The official trailer for the much awaited third Jumanji instalment has been unveiled, bringing back the adventures of Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Karen Gillan.

Advertisement

Titled Jumanji: Open World', the film's trailer follows the core quartet back in action, continuing the mix of body-swap hijinks, comedy, and much more.

Advertisement

The trailer opens to show Spencer (Alex Wolff) and his friends being summoned to Nora's, where his grandfather gestures to a bald-headed man, only to mark the return of Dr Blackstone (Dwayne Johnson). It is quickly followed by the entrance of Kevin Hart's Franklin Finbar, Jack Black's Oberon and Karen Gillan's Ruby Roundhouse.

Advertisement

The trailer teases how the notorious video game Jumanji has eventually invaded the real world, leaving the four characters stuck in a "demo mode".

"We have a problem. They're video game characters, but they're stuck in demo mode," Spencer explains.

Advertisement

The fun part? Bravestone now speaks in a Spanish accent! The chaos takes a wild turn after the kids happen to get the characters back into the game, only to find different people in different roles.

Besides the lead stars, returning cast members include Danny DeVito, Nick Jonas, Awkwafina, Marin Hinkle, Bebe Neuwirth, Lamorne Morris and Rhys Darby, with newcomers Dan Hildebrand and Jack Jewkes, as per Variety.

Directed by Jake Kasdan, the film is written by Jeff Pinkner, Scott Rosenberg, and Kasdan. Producers are Matt Tolmach, Johnson, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, and Kasdan.

Originally scheduled for a December 11 release, Jumanji 3 is now set to hit theatres on Christmas.

The film arrives on the heels of the global successes of its predecessors. The first, 2017's Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and 2019's Jumanji: The Next Level grossed over USD 1.7 billion together worldwide.

The rebooted franchise reimagines the iconic 1995 film, which featured the late Robin Williams and a 13-year-old Kirsten Dunst. (ANI)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts