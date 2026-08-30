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Home / Entertainment / The Academy spotlights Deepika Padukone’s iconic Naina Talwar from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

The Academy spotlights Deepika Padukone’s iconic Naina Talwar from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

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ANI
Updated At : 05:50 PM Aug 30, 2026 IST
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Deepika Padukone
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One of Deepika Padukone's beloved characters Naina Talwar from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani has received a special spotlight from The Academy, which shared a clip from the 2013 Hindi film on its official Instagram account.

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The Academy's post carried the caption, "A reminder from Naina to enjoy what's right in front of you."

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The clip features the scene from the Ayan Mukerji's romantic drama where Naina shares a profound moment with Bunny (played by Ranbir Kapoor) in Udaipur during sunset just before Aditi's (Kalki Koechlin) wedding.

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When Bunny stresses about rushing to the next planned activity, Naina reminds him that it is impossible to experience everything in life and that they should instead appreciate the present moment. This serene scene serves as a pivotal turning point where Naina teaches the hyper-ambitious Bunny the importance of mindfulness and finding joy right where they are.

'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' stars Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Kalki Koechlin in lead roles.

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The film has remained a fan favourite since its 2013 release.

The Academy's social media post also drew engagement from accounts including Netflix India and Dharma Productions, while commenters expressed their delight at seeing the Bollywood film receive recognition on the platform.

Fans also chimed in in the comments section, expressing their love for the movie.

"This movie will forever have my heart," a fan wrote.

Another fan wrote, "I've watched thousands of movies, but Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani always hits different. No matter how many times I watch it, I come back to this movie at least once a year. And deep down, it just feels like home." "Ok fine I'll watch YJHD again!!!!" a third fan wrote.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is a definitive Hindi coming-of-age romantic drama directed by Ayan Mukerji.

The blockbuster follows four friends, played by Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Kalki Koechlin, from a Himalayan trek to an Udaipur wedding.

Exploring ambition versus love, the film achieved cult status, legendary for its electric lead chemistry and Pritam's chart-busting soundtrack, featuring massive anthems like Badtameez Dil, Balam Pichkari, Kabira, and Subhanallah that remain timeless celebration classics. (ANI)

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