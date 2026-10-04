Chiranjeevi deeply disturbed by morphed Chuttamalle video featuring Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, vows to consult Telugu Film Chamber

Megastar Chiranjeevi has spoken out against an AI-generated video that digitally morphed actress Janhvi Kapoor's appearance from the song Chuttamalle from Devara: Part 1, calling for action against those creating and sharing such content.

In a post on X, Chiranjeevi said he was deeply disturbed by the video and strongly condemned the use of AI for such content.

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“I am deeply disturbed by the use of AI to create degrading and morphed videos of a woman. Such acts are cruel, shameful and completely unacceptable. I strongly condemn them,” he wrote.

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The actor further called for those who create or knowingly spread such content to be held responsible under the law.

“Those who create such content and those who deliberately spread or amplify it must be held accountable under the law. This cannot be dismissed as a joke or treated as entertainment,” he said.

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Chiranjeevi also said he plans to take up the matter with the Telugu Film Chamber, Producers' Council and other industry bodies. He suggested setting up a committee and support cell to help people affected by such content and work with cybercrime authorities.

“I also urge the Central and State Governments to take strong and effective measures against the misuse of AI for such abuse,” he said.

Chiranjeevi asked people not to watch, download or share such videos, even if their intention is to condemn them. Instead, he urged them to report such content to social media platforms and cybercrime authorities.

Released in September 2024, Devara: Part 1 stars Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles. The song Chuttamalle was composed by Anirudh Ravichander and sung by Shilpa Rao. (ANI)