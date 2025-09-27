DT
Home / Entertainment / Avatar: Fire and Ash trailer out

Avatar: Fire and Ash trailer out

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:55 AM Sep 27, 2025 IST
James Cameron’s groundbreaking cinematic universe expands with its most awaited third chapter, Avatar: Fire and Ash, releasing across India on December 19 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

The brand-new trailer, now out, offers a stunning glimpse into the next epic chapter of Pandora, set to be the ultimate cinematic spectacle of the year. As anticipation builds, audiences will also be treated to a special big-screen event. Avatar: The Way of Water returns to theatres in breathtaking 3D for one week only, starting October 2. Fans will relive the magic of Pandora and catch the brand-new Avatar: Fire and Ash trailer exclusively in cinemas.

With Avatar: Fire and Ash, James Cameron takes audiences deeper into the world of Pandora in an all-new adventure with Marine-turned-Na’vi leader Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Na’vi warrior Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), and the Sully family. The film, which has a screenplay by James Cameron, Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver, also stars Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Oona Chaplin, Cliff Curtis, Britain Dalton, Trinity Bliss, Jack Champion, Bailey Bass and Kate Winslet.

The 20th Century Studios India will release the film on December 19 in 6 languages — English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

