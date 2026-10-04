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Home / Entertainment / Avneet Kaur meets Tom Cruise at Digger premiere, discusses his single-take monologue scene

Avneet Kaur meets Tom Cruise at Digger premiere, discusses his single-take monologue scene

A London premiere, a royal audience, and a conversation years in the making

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Ananya Verma
Updated At : 04:19 PM Oct 04, 2026 IST
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Actress Avneet Kaur crossed paths with Hollywood star Tom Cruise at the world premiere of his new film Digger in London on September 23, later sharing a clip of their conversation on Instagram.

Much of their exchange centered on a standout scene from the film, a lengthy monologue shot without a single cut. Reflecting on the challenge, Cruise said, "To get this movie made, it takes a tremendous amount of skill, ability and imagination. I have never read a character like this." He went on to describe the process behind it, calling it "a rhythm... it is a dance," crediting tight coordination with director Alejandro G Iñárritu for getting the scene right in just a couple of attempts.

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Captioning the video, Avneet wrote,“Always such a pleasure catching up with Tom. We've shared so many conversations over the years, and this one was just as special!”

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Digger is a dark political comedy starring Cruise as Digger Rockwell, a narcissistic oil baron billed as the world's most powerful man, who tries to pass himself off as humanity's savior after an environmental disaster he caused begins to unravel everything around him. The cast also includes Sandra Hüller, John Goodman, Michael Stuhlbarg, Riz Ahmed and Jesse Plemons.

The film had its premiere as a Royal Film Performance at Leicester Square Gardens, attended by Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales. It opened in Indian theatres on October 2.

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