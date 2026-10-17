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Home / Entertainment / Ayush Shrivastava’s new look in Jagadhatri

Ayush Shrivastava’s new look in Jagadhatri

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Dharam Pal
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:43 AM Oct 17, 2026 IST
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Ayush Shrivastava
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Actor Ayush Shrivastava, who plays Rudra in Rahul Kumar Tewary’s Jagadhatri, is currently seen in a completely transformed avatar.

While the look may appear stylish and effortless on screen, Ayush admits that carrying it was anything but easy. “Yes, it’s quite difficult. We don’t really have a habit of keeping long hair. I salute all the female actors who style their hair and carry themselves with such elegance. But the look is quite different and it is completely as per the requirement of the role,” he shares.

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Interestingly, Jagadhatri has also undergone a transformation, something Ayush feels adds another layer of entertainment to the ongoing track. “I saw Jenny’s look and it’s quite different. I liked it because it adds fun to the show. We also get to see a new side of JD, and I think that’s good for the show,” he says.

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Rudra’s disguise is central to the upcoming sequence, especially when he encounters Shivaay without either of them recognising each other. “Basically, that’s the plan. Even I don’t recognise that he is Shivaay. That’s how the character has been built,” Ayush explains.

He reveals that the transformation is not limited to his appearance. “I haven’t added any particular accent to the language. When he talks to his own people, there is certain lingo that fits the character. It is mainly to fool the people around him. The idea is that nobody should be able to identify him,” he says.

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The actor also had to endure the heat while wearing an outfit more suited to colder weather. “It’s too hot. I just want this sequence to get shot as fast as possible. I wish it ends today so I don’t have to get into this attire again,” he laughs.

And would he want to continue sporting the unusual look? His answer is clear: “No! It’s actually difficult to carry, and anyway, it’s a disguise, so it will most probably last only for a couple of episodes.”

Interestingly, Ayush says the character’s aggression and tone were built largely through instinct. “I didn’t learn the accent from anywhere. It was instinctive while building the character. I was actually inspired by animals—their aggressiveness, the accent and the tone.”

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