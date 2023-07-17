Ayushi treats co-stars on the sets of Ajooni

The crew of Star Bharat’s show, Ajooni, recently came together to embrace the monsoon season with a pakora party on the set.
Speaking about the same, actress Ayushi Khurana says, “Monsoon makes me happy; the environment becomes pleasant, and the best thing to enjoy monsoon is with a cup of garam chai and pakora to go with it. I usually avoid eating junk and oily food, but I love to hog on to samosa, vada pav, and pakoras. It was a delight to have a tasty fest of pakoras on sets in between our hectic schedule”.
