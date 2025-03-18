Ayushmann becomes Fit India icon

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana was named the official Fit India Icon by Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya at the Fit India Movement’s inaugural ceremony in New Delhi. The event was held on Sunday in the national capital. With this, the actor joins Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Fit India Movement, which aims to make fitness an integral part of daily life in India and to promote physical fitness as a fundamental aspect of our everyday lifestyle.

Ayushmaan, known for his impactful roles and strong fan following among the youth, is determined to inspire millions of Indians to embrace fitness with enthusiasm and dedication, encouraging people from all walks of life to prioritise their health and well-being.

The movement aims to spread awareness about fitness by highlighting various physical activities.

Advertisement

According to a statement, Ayushmann stressed the importance of good health. He said, “When your health is good, the challenges in life—whether personal or professional—seem manageable. But when your health is compromised, it becomes the only challenge that matters. Good health empowers us to do anything. A healthy individual is capable, confident, and resilient—even when the world around them feels uncertain. Health truly is everything. A healthy nation is a wealthy nation. When we are healthy, we are more productive, more prosperous and contribute to nation-building.”