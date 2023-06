Ayushmann empowers LGBTQIA+ community in Chandigarh to turn entrepreneurs

— IANS

Ayushmann Khurrana is empowering the LGBTQIA+ community in Chandigarh by turning them into entrepreneurs in Pride Month. Ayushmann has invested in building food trucks for the community so that they can become self-reliant through food business. The food trucks are being called Sweekar, a relevant take on the importance of acceptance for the community in today’s society.

Dhananjay Chauhan, the first transgender student of Panjab University and an active voice for the community in the state, tweeted the pictures of the food truck and wrote, “Thank you so much Ayushmann Khurrana for supporting transgender. Without your help our dream will never fulfill. Chandigarh Administration and Panjab University can provide a space to transgender to start food business.”

Ayushmann said, “An actor should have a social responsibility. It is the love of the people that put us in a position where we can do our bit to empower people and communities thereby raising awareness on important issues. I have always believed that inclusivity is the primary pillar for nation building.

Ayushmann further said, “I’m thrilled that on the occasion of the Pride Month, this is a step to empower members of the transgender community in Chandigarh to become self-reliant by turning them into entrepreneurs. I will always support the LGBTQIA+ community in my own way.”