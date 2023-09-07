I always wanted to make Punjab proud of my work, says Ayushmann Khurrana

Mumbai, September 7
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana says since he is a Punjabi, it matters to him a lot that the state of Punjab is proud of his body of work.
Ayushmann says: “Being a Punjabi, I have always wanted to make Punjab proud of my work, and I'm indebted to the people of Punjab for the love that they have always showered on me.”
He adds: “From my first film, Punjab has cheered me on and supported me through thick and thin. I have got unconditional love from them.”
The 38-year-old actor says he is proud to represent Punjabi culture through his movies and songs.
Ayushmann says: “Whatever I'm today is because of their blessings, their support, and their feedback. I consider myself lucky to be a Punjabi and to have represented its culture and traditions through my craft. I love incorporating Punjabi in my songs. I'm thrilled whenever I play a Punjabi in my films.”
He adds: “I started getting love from Punjab since my debut film. I can't wait to make Punjabis across the world prouder with the work that I will do in the years to come.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi, other Quad leaders indirectly indict China at ASEAN summit
PM gives no indication on plans to join Regional Comprehensi...
Modi and company using Sanatana ploy to divert attention, will face cases legally: Udhayanidhi Stalin
Also launches a strident attack on Prime Minister Narendra M...
Chants of Lord Krishna should be so loud that they reach those who challenge Sanatan Dharma, says Smriti Irani
PM Modi in his meeting with cabinet ministers had on Wednesd...
Directorate General of Civil Aviation makes enforcement action on consumption of alcohol by aircrew more stringent
The Directorate has increased the suspension period for viol...