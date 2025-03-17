DT
PT
Ayushmann Khurrana becomes 'Fit India Icon', talks on importance of health 

Ayushmann Khurrana becomes 'Fit India Icon', talks on importance of health 

"Good health empowers us to do anything", says Khurrana
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:17 PM Mar 17, 2025 IST
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has been named as the official ‘Fit India Icon' by Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya at the inaugural ceremony which took place on Sunday in New Delhi.

The actor 40-year-old actor has joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Fit India Movement which aims "to inspire people to focus on their fitness and wellbeing," according to a press release.

The Fit India Movement is dedicated to fostering a culture of fitness through various initiatives and events. Its core objectives include promoting fitness as easy, fun, and free by showcasing simple and enjoyable ways to incorporate physical activity into daily routines, eliminating barriers to fitness.

Khurrana said "Good health empowers us to do anything".

"When your health is good, the challenges in life whether personal or professional seem manageable. But when your health is compromised, it becomes the only challenge that matters. A healthy individual is capable, confident, and resilient even when the world around them feels uncertain," he said in a statement.

"Health truly is everything. A healthy nation is a wealthy nation. When we are healthy, we are more productive, more prosperous and contribute to nation-building," he added.

Mandaviya said, "When celebrities like you come on this platform and give a positive message about Fit India, after hearing your words, many youngsters will get inspiration and will join the Fit India movement and stay fit."

Khurrana's latest work is "Dream Girl 2". Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the film released in 2023 also starring Ananya Panday.

