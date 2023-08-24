Ayushmann Khurrana performs with Nagaland's Mahila Band on 'Pani Da Rang', 'Saadi Galli'

IANS

New Delhi, August 24

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who will appear in the upcoming episode of 'India's Got Talent' season 10, will be seen joining the Nagaland's 'Mahila Band' on the stage, and will perform with them on his hit tracks 'Pani Da Rang,' 'Saadi Galli Aaja,' and 'Mitti Di Khushboo'.

Not only this, Ayushmann will also impress one and all by speaking Nagamese.

The Nagaland's Mahila Band of 15th NAP (IR) is all set to perform a beautiful rendition of 'Dil Chahta Hai', and 'Hum Dum Soniyo' in their unique style, leaving everyone in awe of their talent in the upcoming episode of 'India's Got Talent 10'.

This weekend, the Top 14 contestants of the talent reality show will showcase some extraordinary performances that will not only impress the judges - Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Badshah, and Kirron Kher, but also the special guests- Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday.

Highly impressed with the passion of ‘Mahila Band', guests Ayushmann and Ananya will give them a huge round of applause, while also showering them with praise.

Commenting on their performance, Ayushmann said: “You've truly created the atmosphere of a concert. The amazing thing is that you guys are an all-women band, it's phenomenal. Naari Shakti, Zindabad! It's wonderful that you are representing the North-East and womanhood so extraordinarily. It's our honour to have heard you live."

Ananya shared: “I am proud to be a woman. I got so emotional watching them perform. You are the pride of our country and the strength of our nation. You were fantastic.”

India's Got Talent 10 airs on Sony.