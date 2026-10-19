Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan walk for Manish Malhotra at LFW 2026

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan walked for Manish Malhotra on Saturday evening, and both did it in black. The designer's Luxury Prêt 2026 presentation, held at the Taj Palace in New Delhi as part of Lakmé Fashion Week with the Fashion Design Council of India, was his first appearance on this runway in about three and a half years.

The two actors stepped out separately and made different impressions, one through restraint and the other through volume.

Advertisement

Ayushmann went with a dark shirt, dark trousers and shiny black shoes, and let the jacket take the attention. Flowers and ornamental patterns were stitched into it in a pewter-toned thread, running across the shoulders, along the lapels and down both sleeves. The tailoring was neat, and the embroidery was the only loud thing about it.

Advertisement

Sara's outfit was more structured. Her strapless top was fitted like a corset, with a neckline that slanted across the chest and flowers sewn on in shimmering metal tones and brighter colours. She teamed it with a loose black skirt and a sheer black drape that moved as she walked. Her hair was sleek and parted in the centre, so the focus stayed on the clothes.

Advertisement

Malhotra's collection worked around the same contrast. Long, lean shapes were shown with short jackets, and softer cuts, skirts and sweeping layers eased the more tailored pieces. Gold, silver and reflective finishes added shine.

The show also marked the launch of Manish Malhotra Menswear Luxe Prêt, a new line for men. It combines Indian influences with a more cosmopolitan outlook and includes shirts, easygoing tailoring, separates and layered looks. The idea is to let men dressing for weddings and evening events move away from the standard suit and choose something that feels more personal. Ayushmann's jacket was an example of where the line is headed.

Fine jewellery and accessories from the label were part of the presentation too. The pieces were bold and sculptural, styled either alone for a subtle effect or together for a stronger one.

Embellishment has long been the signature of the Manish Malhotra label, and it was still central here, though paired with a looser, easier mood than before.

Ayushmann and Sara will be seen together next in Udta Teer, which releases in theatres on October 23.