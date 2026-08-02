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Home / Entertainment / Ayushmann Khurrana wraps shooting for 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya'

Ayushmann Khurrana wraps shooting for 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya'

The film is directed by Sooraj Barjatya and also features Sharvari alongside the actor

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:31 AM Aug 02, 2026 IST
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A picture posted by actor Ayushmann Khurrana from the sets of "Yeh Prem Mol Liya'. Image credit/Instagram/@ayushmannk
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Actor Ayushmann Khurrana shared a series of pictures from his next film "Yeh Prem Mol Liya" as he wrapped shooting the project.

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The film is directed by Sooraj Barjatya and also features Sharvari alongside the actor. It is set to release on November 27 and is produced by Sooraj's banner Rajshri Productions.

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Khurrana shared the post on his Instagram handle on Saturday. The first picture featured him alongside Sharvari, followed by other pictures from the sets of the film. "Wrapped the shoot of #YehPremMolLiya in the most auspicious way at Banganga," he wrote in the caption.

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"With our hearts full of love and gratitude, thank you Sooraj sir, Rajshri Productions, Mahaveer Jain and the entire team for making this journey so special. We can't wait to bring this Sooraj Barjatya film to you and your family only in cinemas on 27th November," he added.

The film marks Barjatya's return to films after a gap of four years. The filmmaker, known for making family dramas like "Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!", "Hum Saath Saath Hai" and "Vivaah", last directed "Uunchai" (2022), featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani and Anupam Kher, among others.

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Khurrana last featured in "Pati Patni Aur Woh Do", where he starred alongside Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rakul Preet Singh in the role of an officer.

Sharvari recently featured in "Alpha" alongside Alia Bhatt. She will next feature in Ali Abbas Zafar's film. It is produced under Yash Raj Films.

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