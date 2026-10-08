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Home / Entertainment / Ayushmann, the forgetful spy spotted in Chandigarh

Ayushmann, the forgetful spy spotted in Chandigarh

Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan-starrer 'Udta Teer' arrives with plenty of noise

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Ananya Verma
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:35 AM Oct 08, 2026 IST
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Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan at New Chandigarh Photo: Ravi Kumar
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Udta Teer, in which Ayushmann Khurrana plays a Pakistani spy who loses his memory and becomes convinced he is Indian, will now release on October 23. It was earlier slated for October 9. The cast brought the film to New Chandigarh on Tuesday for a promotional event.

Sara Ali Khan plays his wife. The film is a spy comedy that runs on mistaken identity: the hero remembers his patriotism perfectly well, just not which country it belongs to. Akash A Kaushik makes his directorial debut with it. Ayushmann and Sara last shared the screen in Pati Patni Aur Woh Do.

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Talking about her character, Sara mentioned, "She is a feminist and definitely a patriot. She's bold, but there is a soft vibe to her as well." Asked about the city, she spoke about her Punjabiyat, which comes from her mother. "I am most connected to Punjab through food. My loyalties are specific: white makhan and sarson da saag," she said.

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Ayushmann, meanwhile, was asked why his roles vary so much. Earlier, he played a vampire in Thamma. Now, he is a spy who has forgotten his own address. "I like diversifying. I focus on the script. If the script is good, I go ahead with it," he said. It is a simple rule, and so far it has kept him hard to predict.

The film also leans on music for local flavour, with both Kaka and Emiway Bantai singing in it, along with a song by Arijit Singh. "We wanted the film to have a local flavour, so we got Kaka and Emiway on board. One is from Punjab, the other from Mumbai. Arijit is half-Bengali and half-Punjabi too," Ayushmann said.

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Whether Udta Teer works will depend on how well its chaos holds together. But the cast looks relaxed and the songs have range. The spy has a new date to remember: October 23, if his memory holds!

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