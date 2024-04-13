Azhar J Malik who made a big-screen debut with the film Dukaan talks about his journey and more…

What attracted you to the role of a surrogate son in Dukaan?

As a model transitioning into acting, Dukaan presented itself as a perfect debut opportunity for me. The complexity of the surrogate son character intrigued me, offering a chance to delve into the dynamics of family relationships. It was a role that allowed me to showcase my range as an actor, from the very beginning of my cinematic journey.

How did you prepare for portraying such a complex character?

Drawing from my background in theatre and previous experience with similar characters, I delved into understanding the intricacies of the surrogate son’s psyche. I immersed myself in the emotional journey of a young man returning home after years, tapping into personal experiences and conducting research to ensure authenticity in my portrayal.

What challenges did you face?

While immersing myself into the role of a surrogate son, the primary challenge was to convincingly depict the inner turmoil of a character torn between loyalty and personal growth. Balancing the vulnerability and strength required a delicate approach, but it was a challenge I embraced wholeheartedly.

Can you share any memorable moments from the set?

The set of Dukaan was filled with memorable moments, but one that stands out is the camaraderie among the cast and crew. We formed a close bond that translated seamlessly on to the screen, enhancing the authenticity of our performances. Each day brought new challenges and triumphs, contributing to an unforgettable filming experience.

How did you establish a bond with your co-stars in the movie?

Establishing a bond with my co-stars was a collaborative effort fueled by mutual respect and dedication to our craft. Working alongside such talented and professional actors, like Monika Panwar, was wonderful.

Were there any particular scenes that were emotionally challenging?

There were several emotionally challenging scenes throughout the filming of Dukaan, each requiring a deep investment. From confronting past traumas to navigating complex familial dynamics, every scene demanded authenticity. However, it was through these challenges that I was able to truly connect with the surrogate son character.