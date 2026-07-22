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Home / Entertainment / B Praak voices support for students

B Praak voices support for students

"Such injustice is happening with these children, tomorrow this can happen with our children also," says the singer

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 07:44 PM Jul 22, 2026 IST
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B Praak
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Singer B Praak has extended his support to students amid the ongoing protests that have now continued for over a week. As demonstrations continue to gain momentum, similar protests have gradually begun taking shape in cities including Mumbai, Patna and several other parts of the country, with students demanding that their concerns be heard.
Known for speaking his mind on matters concerning social welfare, B Praak has once again chosen to lend his voice to a cause he believes deserves attention. Taking to social media, the singer shared an emotional note, appealing to the authorities to approach the students with empathy and understanding.
Expressing his concern, B Praak wrote, “Aaj dil bahut dukhi hai… Jo ho raha hai usse dekh kar bas ek hi baat baar baar dil mein aa rahi hai… har student ke peeche ek maa-baap ki poori duniya hoti hai. Koi bhi maa-baap apne bachche ko ghar se is umeed ke saath bhejte hain ki woh padh likh kar apna aur desh ka future banayega… kabhi ye soch kar nahi ki woh kisi dard ka hissa ban jayega.”
Praying for the families going through this difficult time, he further urged the authorities to hear the students with compassion, writing, “Dil se prarthna karta hoon un sab families ke liye jo is waqt is dard se guzar rahe hain. Aur jo students inn sab ke beech khade hain, main authorities ko request karta hoon ke inn students ki baat suni jaye.”
Calling students the future of the nation, B Praak added, “Students humare desh ka future hain. Unke sapne, unki zindagi aur unki umeedein bahut keemti hain.” He also reminded everyone that such situations can affect any family, saying, “Aaj yeh kisi aur ke bachchon ke saath ho raha hai, kal ko aisi paristhiti hamare apne bachchon ke saamne bhi aa sakti hai. Isliye har bachche ki awaaz, har maa-baap ki chinta aur har student ke sapne ki izzat karna zaroori hai.”
Signing off his message with “Radhe Radhe” and #ISupportStudents
Apart from B Praak, several other well-known personalities including Arijit Singh, Raftaar, Shabana Azmi, Sonakshi Sinha, Zeenat Aman and many others have also expressed their support for the students, urging that their voices be heard with dignity and compassion.
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