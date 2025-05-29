B Praak’s Duniya sets the tone for Punjab’s first zombie comedy, Jombieland

B Praak, renowned for his soul-stirring voice, returns with another romantic song, Duniya, the latest track from Jombieland — Punjab’s first-ever zombie comedy.

Composed by Avvy Sra with evocative lyrics by Kharaa, Duniya stands out as a tender love anthem set against the most unexpected of backdrops—a zombie apocalypse. The song captures the essence of romance amid chaos.

Starring Binnu Dhillon and Kanika Mann, the music video depicts a love story that refuses to die — quite literally. B Praak’s vocals elevate the narrative, turning Duniya into a standout number.

Written and directed by Thaparr, Jombieland blends horror, comedy and romance. The film also features Angira Dhar, Guri, Dhanveer Singh, Jassa Dhillon and marks the debut of G Khan.