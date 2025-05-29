DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Entertainment / B Praak’s Duniya sets the tone for Punjab’s first zombie comedy, Jombieland

B Praak’s Duniya sets the tone for Punjab’s first zombie comedy, Jombieland

B Praak, renowned for his soul-stirring voice, returns with another romantic song, Duniya, the latest track from Jombieland — Punjab’s first-ever zombie comedy. Composed by Avvy Sra with evocative lyrics by Kharaa, Duniya stands out as a tender love anthem...
article_Author
TNS
Updated At : 06:05 AM May 29, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Duniya
Advertisement

B Praak, renowned for his soul-stirring voice, returns with another romantic song, Duniya, the latest track from Jombieland — Punjab’s first-ever zombie comedy.

Advertisement

Composed by Avvy Sra with evocative lyrics by Kharaa, Duniya stands out as a tender love anthem set against the most unexpected of backdrops—a zombie apocalypse. The song captures the essence of romance amid chaos.

Starring Binnu Dhillon and Kanika Mann, the music video depicts a love story that refuses to die — quite literally. B Praak’s vocals elevate the narrative, turning Duniya into a standout number.

Advertisement

Written and directed by Thaparr, Jombieland blends horror, comedy and romance. The film also features Angira Dhar, Guri, Dhanveer Singh, Jassa Dhillon and marks the debut of G Khan.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts