B-town condemns Tiger Shroff firing incident

Speaking to the media, actor Ravie Dubey described the incident as "tragic." "This is very tragic. The people who did this should be caught as soon as possible. This will give us all some relief. Public safety is the most important," he said. Singer Mika requested the government to "take this matter seriously." In an Instagram post, he wrote, "Mumbai has always been known as one of the safest cities in India, where people—especially women—have felt confident walking, working, and travelling even late at night. But after the incident involving Tiger Shroff, it raises serious concerns about our safety. No one should have to live in fear on the streets of our own city. I sincerely request the government and the concerned authorities to take this matter seriously and ensure the safety of every citizen. We need stronger action and accountability so that Mumbai continues to be a city where everyone feels safe, day or night." He also wished Tiger a speedy recovery.

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BJP MP and actor Ravi Kishan has expressed shock over the firing incident involving Bollywood star Tiger Shroff. Speaking to the media at Patna airport, Ravi condemned the shocking incident, calling it a matter of concern and expressing hope that the Mumbai Police would soon track down the culprits.

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"Bhaut dukhad hua...chinta ka vishay hai. (It is a matter of great concern and a matter for investigation). We have full faith in the Maharashtra Police. An investigation will take place, and those found guilty will receive the harshest possible punishment. It is a deeply concerning and serious matter. Tiger is a very innocent person. I pray to Mahadev and Mata Rani to protect him. The Maharashtra Police and the Maharashtra government are leaving no stone unturned. Very soon, all those responsible will be caught and given the severest punishment," he said.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit has condemned the firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai's Juhu area, saying it has created an “atmosphere of fear” in the film industry.

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“Look, we are very concerned about this incident because it concerns someone's life. Three people came armed with weapons to a public place in broad daylight, opened fire, and left. Tiger Shroff was fortunate to have survived. The attackers fired at him from an extremely close range. From what I saw in the video, I feel that the person who fired at him from such close range may have had a gun that did not work, which is perhaps why the bullet was not fired. Otherwise, how could someone survive an attack from such close range?” he said.

Pandit, speaking on behalf of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), the Directors' Association and the Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association (IMPPA), condemned the attack and raised concerns about the safety of people in the film industry.

Tiger Shroff narrowly escaped injury after unidentified individuals opened fire as he was leaving the football club in his car at around 7 pm on Sunday. Two people, including the actor's driver, sustained injuries in the incident that happened in Mumbai's Juhu area.