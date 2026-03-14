B-town joins Sooraj Barjatya’s daughter’s wedding celebrations

In what can be described as a dazzling gathering with film industry royalty, several Bollywood celebrities came together to celebrate the wedding festivities of filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya’s daughter, Eesha Barjatya.

Advertisement

The grand event was indeed a star-studded affair with celebrities dressed in vibrant lehengas, elegant sarees, and sharp suits.

Advertisement

The Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! filmmaker posed with the bride and groom, delightfully obliging the media with pictures.

Advertisement

Among the major appearances was Salman Khan, who made a striking entry in a classic suit, greeting the media warmly as he briefly posed for pictures. Aamir Khan also attended the celebrations, dressed in a refined suit. He was accompanied by his son, Junaid Khan. Rani Mukerji turned heads with her stunning looks as she graced the wedding celebrations in a traditional look. The Mardaani 3 star chose a light blue kurta set, which she paired with long earrings.

Vicky Kaushal also grabbed attention as he arrived at the venue with his father, veteran action director Sham Kaushal.

Advertisement

Actors Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher arrived together to join the Barjatya family.Among others to present were Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, Jackie Shroff, Boney Kapoor, Sonali Bendre, Rakesh Roshan, Shaan, Neelam Kothari, Amrita Rao, Rekha and Samir Soni.