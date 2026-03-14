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Home / Entertainment / B-town joins Sooraj Barjatya’s daughter’s wedding celebrations

B-town joins Sooraj Barjatya’s daughter’s wedding celebrations

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ANI
Updated At : 05:47 AM Mar 14, 2026 IST
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Bollywood actor Rani Mukerji during the wedding reception of Esha Barjatya and Abhishek Kothari, daughter and son-in-law of filmmaker Sooraj R Barjatya, in Mumbai, Thursday, March 12, 2026. (PTI Photo)(PTI03_12_2026_000493B)
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In what can be described as a dazzling gathering with film industry royalty, several Bollywood celebrities came together to celebrate the wedding festivities of filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya’s daughter, Eesha Barjatya.

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The grand event was indeed a star-studded affair with celebrities dressed in vibrant lehengas, elegant sarees, and sharp suits.

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The Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! filmmaker posed with the bride and groom, delightfully obliging the media with pictures.

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Among the major appearances was Salman Khan, who made a striking entry in a classic suit, greeting the media warmly as he briefly posed for pictures. Aamir Khan also attended the celebrations, dressed in a refined suit. He was accompanied by his son, Junaid Khan. Rani Mukerji turned heads with her stunning looks as she graced the wedding celebrations in a traditional look. The Mardaani 3 star chose a light blue kurta set, which she paired with long earrings.

Vicky Kaushal also grabbed attention as he arrived at the venue with his father, veteran action director Sham Kaushal.

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Actors Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher arrived together to join the Barjatya family.Among others to present were Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, Jackie Shroff, Boney Kapoor, Sonali Bendre, Rakesh Roshan, Shaan, Neelam Kothari, Amrita Rao, Rekha and Samir Soni.

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