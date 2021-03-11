B-Town stars lend glitter and glam to Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash

Mumbai, May 26

Karan Johar celebrated his 50th birthday in grand style at the Yash Raj Films studio at Andheri West in Mumbai. The entire B-town erupted in celebration as an array of celebrities swarmed the venue to celebrate the Dharma Productions head honcho's birthday.

The red-carpet event saw celebrities literally putting their best foot forward. The party theme was black and bling. The birthday boy dressed up in a green shimmery tuxedo, which he paired with a white shirt and black pants. He was joined by Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta.

Hrithik Roshan walked the red carpet holding hands with Saba Azad, thereby making their relationship official. His ex-wife Sussanne Khan also arrived with her date - boyfriend Arslan Goni.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan sizzled at the red carpet wearing a blingy peach-coloured dress.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal walked together wearing contrasting colours of white and black. Kriti Sanon was spotted wearing a red shimmery one-piece dress.

Red was also the colour of choice for Shweta Bachchan Nanda. Her daughter Navya Naveli Nanda arrived later, posing for shutterbugs with her friend Ananya Panday. Their other friend Shanaya Kapoor was there as well - Suhana Khan, the remaining member of their gang, gave the party a miss, like her father, Shah Rukh Khan.

Among the other absentees were Karan's mentee Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and Arjun Kapoor.

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Manushi Chillar and others also attended the bash, which was topped up by a lavish dinner spread crafted by celebrity chefs Marut Sikka and Harsha Kilachand.

Those who arrived single included Vijay Deverakonda, Tiger Shroff, Sidharth Malhotra, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Rajkummar Rao.

The party set-up was designed by Amrita Mahal, who has created the sets of films such as 'Kalank', 'Brahmastra', 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' and 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. IANS