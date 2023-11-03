B-town wishes King Khan on his 58th birthday

IANS

The badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan turned 58 on Thursday and celebrities shared heatwarming wishes for him on social media. SRK’s most cherished co-star Kajol shared a candid picture with the birthday boy, wherein both can be seen sharing a hearty laugh. She captioned the post: “Wish u a supercalifragilistic year ahead... I know it’s gonna be a good one! @iamsrk.”

Ajay Devgn dropped SRK’s snapshot from the song Chaleya from the recently released movie Jawan. He captioned it as, “Here’s to another fantastic year of being Jawan and fabulous! Happy birthday.”

Juhi Chawla shared pictures from their movie Yes Boss, and wrote: “500 trees for a friendship that is beyond words ..... beyond time and sometimes beyond my understanding. Happy birthday Shah Rukh …!!! Lots of love Jay and Juhi.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a monochrome picture of SRK, and wrote: “Happiest birthday King! May you shine the brightest always.”

Taapsee Pannu shared the first teaser of SRK starrer Dunki, and wrote: “Happy birthday sir @iamsrk .. Let the festivities begin...” Katrina Kaif said: “A phenomenon !!!... Happy birthday.”

