B-town’s date with Bappa

Salman Khan celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with his family on Wednesday in Mumbai. In a clip shared by Salman Khan on Instagram, the actor was seen performing aarti, preceded by his mother, Salma Khan, father, Salim Khan, and the rest of his family members. The Bollywood couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza also participated in the aarti.

Hema Malini shared her thoughts on the spiritual significance of the festival, her art, and her family. Govinda and Sunita Ahuja also celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi at their Mumbai residence. Sonu Sood celebrated in his new residence.

Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor on Thursday visited Mumbai's famous Lalbaugcha Raja pandal.