Home / Entertainment / Baarisha and big dreams…

Baarisha and big dreams…

TNS
Updated At : 06:26 AM Oct 10, 2025 IST
Sharad Malhotra and Anuradha Uphadhyay
Anuradha Upadhyay, who is currently seen opposite Sharad Malhotra in the music video Baarisha, always dreamt of becoming an actor. The actress is all praise for her co-star, calling the experience of working with him an absolute delight.“Working with Sharad was an absolute pleasure. He’s a very talented and experienced actor, and sharing screen space with him was both inspiring and enjoyable. The comfort level we shared really shows on screen,” she shared. Speaking about the audience’s reaction to the song, Anuradha added, “People are showering so much love — appreciating the chemistry, the visuals, and the emotions in the song. The response has been overwhelming. It feels wonderful when your hard work gets recognized like this.”Hailing from a modest background, Anuradha has always harbored big dreams. “Since childhood, I’ve been inclined towards the performing arts, and acting quickly became my greatest passion. With hard work and dedication, I gradually carved my path into the industry,” she said.

