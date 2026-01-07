DT
PT
Home / Entertainment / Babbulicious brings Punjabi swagger to power

Babbulicious brings Punjabi swagger to power

Viral sensation Babbulicious, who performed at NYC’s mayor Zohran Mamdani’s swearing-in ceremony, talks about how he overcame nervousness to be part of the historic event

Mona
Updated At : 07:08 PM Jan 07, 2026 IST
Babbulicious & Zohran Mamdani
At New York City’s mayoral inauguration, Babbulicious emerged as an unexpected yet powerful face of diversity — not through a speech or slogan, but the viral song — Gaddi Red Challenger – which is being played at one-year old’s birthday bash to geris, to sangeets across the world, and now an official ceremony!

The Canada-based Punjabi artiste’s performance reframed what celebration can look like in a city built by migrants, cultures and contradictions. Unapologetically honest, Babbulicious admitted he was nervous moments before stepping on the stage. But as he put it, “fired by the Mayor’s speech and that “Singh ni darde,” he had the crowd moving, with Zohran Mamdani himself joining in singing, “New York Vich Munda Rehnda, Sonniye Punjabi Aaye Ayee.”

Known for blending Punjabi rhythms with contemporary beats, his music reflects the lived experience of diaspora: rooted in heritage, but shaped by global cities and hybrid identities. When those sounds filled the inauguration space, they did more than entertain — signalling that the diversity is now being celebrated.

The moment resonated visually as well as musically. The singer in striking fuchsia turban, the newly sworn-in, the first Muslim and the first Millennial Mayor of New York, Zohran Mamdani moving to Punjabi beats alongside Bernie Sanders and supporters sent a clear message: leadership does not have to distance itself from culture to be taken seriously. Instead, it can embrace it.

That image travelled quickly across social media, turning Babbulicious into a symbol of the ceremony’s broader meaning. Reactions were mixed, and that contrast only sharpened the impact. Praise highlighted the joy and authenticity of the moment, while criticism revealed discomfort with seeing immigrant culture so visibly woven into political ceremony. Some on socials mistaking Babbulicious to be an Afghan. His response – ‘Love and peace to all!’ In a city that speaks hundreds of languages, Babbulicious didn’t need to represent everyone to represent something essential — that New York’s identity is lived, dynamic and unapologetically plural.

