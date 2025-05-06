Babil Khan gets support post his emotional video goes viral

Babil Khan, actor and son of the late Irrfan Khan, posted videos on social media on Sunday in which he lashed out at several actors. Later, he deleted his account. However, now the actor is back on Instagram and wrote in his story that the video was "extremely misinterpreted." Several celebrities, including Siddhant Chaturvedi and Raghav Juyal, have recently come forward to support Babil.

Taking to his Instagram stories, he shared the post of actor Kubbra Sait, in which she has shared the official statement from Babil's family and team related to the entire issue.

In the caption, Babil wrote, "Thank you so much (red heart emoticon), This video was extremely misinterpreted, I was trying to show support to Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Gaurav Adarsh, Arjun Kapoor, Raghav Juyal, Arijit Singh." He added, "I genuinely don't have the energy to indulge more but I do this as responsibility for my peers that I truly admire."

Babil also reshared Raghav's Instagram Stories and wrote, "Raghav Juyal, bhai, you are my icon, my idol, and my elder brother that I never had."

Siddhant Chaturvedi posted a video of Babil on his Instagram Stories, in which he was heard saying, "Mujhe itihaas likhna hai, kitaab nahi" (I want to write history, not a book). Babil reposted it and wrote, "I love you, brother." Siddhant took to his Instagram story and wrote a long note supporting Babil.

After actor and son of late actor Irrfan Khan, Babil Khan's videos from his now deleted Instagram account were shared widely on social media, his family and team on Sunday released a clarification statement.

"Over the past few years, Babil Khan has earned immense love and appreciation for his work, as well as for his openness about his mental health journey. Like anyone else, Babil is allowed to have difficult days — and this was one of them. We want to reassure all his well-wishers that he is safe and will be feeling better soon," the statement shared by his family and team read.

"Babil has been widely misinterpreted," it said.

"That said, a video of Babil has been widely misinterpreted and taken out of context. In the clip, Babil was sincerely acknowledging a few of his peers whom he believes are making meaningful contributions to the evolving landscape of Indian cinema," the statement read.

"His mention of artists like Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, Adarsh Gourav, Arjun Kapoor, and Arijit Singh came from a place of genuine admiration — for their authenticity, passion, and efforts to restore credibility and heart in the industry," the statement further read.

Babil Khan, was seen on Sunday breaking down in several stories on his Instagram account, lashing out at several actors and talking about the pressures and challenges of being part of Bollywood. Babil later deleted his Instagram account.

Videos from his Instagram posts was shared widely on social media shedding light on the bullying he allegedly faced in Bollywood.

Following the video's release, Babil's Instagram account became inaccessible, and users who attempted to visit the profile were met with a message indicating that the account had been removed.

In the now-deleted video, Babil appeared visibly emotional and fought back tears as he opened up about the pressures and challenges of being in the Hindi film industry.

Babil, who made his acting debut with the critically acclaimed film Qala and was recently seen in Logout, has always been open about his struggles following the tragic loss of his father, Irrfan Khan.