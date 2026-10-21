Babil Khan takes his Scuba Diving journey a step further, shares a strong message on environmental conservation

Actor Babil Khan recently took to social media to share an update on his scuba diving journey, revealing that he has received his Specialty Diver certification. Having previously earned his Advanced scuba diving certification, Babil continues to explore his passion for the underwater world, taking his diving skills a step further.

Sharing the update, Babil offered a glimpse into his deep-rooted connection with nature, writing, “Really just an island boy at heart.”

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Beyond his latest diving milestone, Babil used the post to highlight the importance of environmental conservation, emphasising that protecting the planet is not a matter of personal choice but a collective responsibility. Reflecting on how modern urban culture can distance people from their natural surroundings, he wrote, “Culture in and spread through late-stage capitalism's flagship metropolitan cities has a way of making you think environmental conservation is a choice. It is not. I urge you to step back and see your illusions for what they are.”

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Speaking about his connection with the ocean and the importance of protecting it, Babil said, “For me, being in the ocean is a reminder of how much exists beyond our everyday lives. Marine life and the ecosystems beneath the surface are incredibly precious, and protecting them cannot be something we think about only when it is convenient. It is a responsibility we all share.”

His message brings attention to the need to protect marine ecosystems, preserve ocean biodiversity and safeguard underwater habitats for future generations. From reducing plastic pollution to protecting coral reefs and marine species, conservation efforts remain essential to maintaining the delicate balance of ocean life.

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Through his growing interest in scuba diving and his call for environmental responsibility, Babil highlights the importance of reconnecting with nature and recognising that preserving the planet is not optional, but essential.