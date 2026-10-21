DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Entertainment / Babil Khan takes his Scuba Diving journey a step further, shares a strong message on environmental conservation

Babil Khan takes his Scuba Diving journey a step further, shares a strong message on environmental conservation

article_Author
Dharam Pal
Updated At : 07:11 PM Oct 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Actor Babil Khan recently took to social media to share an update on his scuba diving journey, revealing that he has received his Specialty Diver certification. Having previously earned his Advanced scuba diving certification, Babil continues to explore his passion for the underwater world, taking his diving skills a step further.

Sharing the update, Babil offered a glimpse into his deep-rooted connection with nature, writing, “Really just an island boy at heart.”

Advertisement

Beyond his latest diving milestone, Babil used the post to highlight the importance of environmental conservation, emphasising that protecting the planet is not a matter of personal choice but a collective responsibility. Reflecting on how modern urban culture can distance people from their natural surroundings, he wrote, “Culture in and spread through late-stage capitalism's flagship metropolitan cities has a way of making you think environmental conservation is a choice. It is not. I urge you to step back and see your illusions for what they are.”

Advertisement

Speaking about his connection with the ocean and the importance of protecting it, Babil said, “For me, being in the ocean is a reminder of how much exists beyond our everyday lives. Marine life and the ecosystems beneath the surface are incredibly precious, and protecting them cannot be something we think about only when it is convenient. It is a responsibility we all share.”

His message brings attention to the need to protect marine ecosystems, preserve ocean biodiversity and safeguard underwater habitats for future generations. From reducing plastic pollution to protecting coral reefs and marine species, conservation efforts remain essential to maintaining the delicate balance of ocean life.

Advertisement

Through his growing interest in scuba diving and his call for environmental responsibility, Babil highlights the importance of reconnecting with nature and recognising that preserving the planet is not optional, but essential.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts