Babil Khan's mother Sutapa Sikdar shares an emotional note

The young actor Babil Khan is back with the coming-of-age film Friday Night Plan. The Vatsal Neelakantan directorial debut is a high school teen drama revolving around the lives of two brothers sharing similar struggles and sibling dynamics.

While cinephiles have been lauding Babil for his portrayal of Sid, the elder brother conveying various emotional shifts, it’s now his mother and screenwriter Sutapa Sikdar who took to Instagram to congratulate him on the success of Friday Night Plan.

Sharing an emotional note, Sutapa posted some beautiful throwback pictures along with a special painting praising Babil for his work.