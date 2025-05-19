DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Entertainment / Babil to exit Sai Rajesh’s project

Babil to exit Sai Rajesh’s project

Actor Babil Khan shared a post on social media hinting at the possible exit from the project with filmmaker Sai Rajesh. The Qala actor was supposed to star in Rajesh’s Hindi remake of the film Baby. “With a lot of...
article_Author
PTI
Updated At : 05:16 AM May 19, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Babil Khan. PTI
Advertisement

Actor Babil Khan shared a post on social media hinting at the possible exit from the project with filmmaker Sai Rajesh. The Qala actor was supposed to star in Rajesh’s Hindi remake of the film Baby. “With a lot of grit, passion, and mutual respect, Sai Rajesh sir and I both got along on this journey of creating magic together. Unfortunately, due to unforeseen circumstances things didn’t go ahead as everyone had planned,” the post read.

Advertisement

Khan said he will be “taking some time off.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper