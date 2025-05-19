Babil to exit Sai Rajesh’s project

Actor Babil Khan shared a post on social media hinting at the possible exit from the project with filmmaker Sai Rajesh. The Qala actor was supposed to star in Rajesh’s Hindi remake of the film Baby. “With a lot of grit, passion, and mutual respect, Sai Rajesh sir and I both got along on this journey of creating magic together. Unfortunately, due to unforeseen circumstances things didn’t go ahead as everyone had planned,” the post read.

Advertisement

Khan said he will be “taking some time off.”