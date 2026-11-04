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Home / Entertainment / 'Baby Doll' singer Kanika Kapoor announces divorce from husband Gautam Hathiramani

'Baby Doll' singer Kanika Kapoor announces divorce from husband Gautam Hathiramani

The singer shared the news on Instagram Stories, saying the decision to part ways was taken after much thought and consideration

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:30 PM Nov 04, 2026 IST
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Singer Kanika Kapoor during an event in Mumbai. PTI file
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Playback singer Kanika Kapoor, known for songs such as "Baby Doll", "Lovely" and "Da Da Dasse", has announced her separation from husband Gautam Hathiramani after four years of marriage.

The 48-year-old musician shared the news in a post on her Instagram Stories, saying that the separation was decided after much thought and consideration.

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"Dear friends and family, after much thought and consideration, my husband and I are going our separate ways. I am grateful for the time we shared and wish him well for the future," Kanika said.

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"I sincerely ask for kindness and respect for our privacy as we move forward," she added.

Kanika was previously married to businessman Raj Chandok, with whom she has three children – daughters Aayana and Samara, and son Yuvraaj.

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She married Raj in 1998, at the age of 18, and moved to London, where she lived for several years and raised their children. The couple separated in 2012, following which Kanika returned to India to pursue her career in music.

Kanika gained recognition with "Baby Doll" from Sunny Leone-starrer "Ragini MMS 2" in 2014.

The Meet Bros composition became a major hit and brought her into the spotlight as a playback singer. She followed it up with "Lovely" from Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's "Happy New Year" later that year.

Over the years, she has lent her voice to several popular Bollywood tracks, including "Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan", "Desi Look", "Nachan Farrate" from "All Is Well" and "Da Da Dasse".

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