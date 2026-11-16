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Home / Entertainment / ‘Bach gaye’: Amitabh Bachchan’s cryptic post on X sparks speculation

‘Bach gaye’: Amitabh Bachchan’s cryptic post on X sparks speculation

Earlier this month, Mumbai Police was on high alert after an email threatened bomb blasts at Bombay High Court, BSE, Mahalaxmi Racecourse and Bachchan’s residence ‘Jalsa’

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PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 05:43 PM Nov 16, 2026 IST
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Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan greets fans and admirers outside his residence, 'Jalsa' in Juhu, Mumbai. Image credit/PTI
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Amitabh Bachchan’s cryptic two-word post on X has sparked speculation among fans who are debating the meaning behind the Hindi phrase “Bach gaye”.

Many in their reply to the megastar requested the actor to explain the context behind the words that have generated 1.3 million impressions, multiple retweets and responses.

Some linked Bachchan’s post to the arrest of two alleged sharpshooters linked to a foreign-based gangster. One of them was instructed to prolong his stay in Mumbai to carry out a firing attack outside the residence of an A-list Bollywood actor, later identified as Amitabh Bachchan, Delhi police sources said.

Vikas Thakur alias Vicky (25), a resident of Jalandhar, and Deepak Singh alias Deep, from Tarn Taran in Punjab, were arrested by the Special Cell in separate intelligence-led operations in Delhi and Mumbai.

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Earlier this month, Mumbai Police was on high alert after an email threatened bomb blasts at the Bombay High Court, Bombay Stock Exchange, Mahalaxmi Racecourse and Bachchan’s residence ‘Jalsa’ here, but it turned out to be a hoax. A similar email was received by the police on October 23.

The actor appeared in a bulletproof glass for his Sunday meet with fans on November 1, but ditched it in his later meets.

In recent months, several film personalities have received threats.

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On October 18, two shooters fired five rounds at actor Tiger Shroff’s car in Juhu. While the 36-year-old actor escaped largely unhurt, his car driver and a bystander, who is a vlogger, were injured.

Bachchan, who is a regular on social media platforms and his official blog, has over 44 million followers on X and over 36 million on Instagram.

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