'Bachchhan Paandey' to premier on OTT on April 15

Mumbai, April 11

Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Bachchhan Paandey', after its tepid theatrical release, is now gearing up for reaching out to a much wider audience through its OTT release on April 15.

The film will release on Prime Video.

Talking about the film Akshay said, "Bachchhan Paandey is an out-and-out comedy-entertainer and I am quite excited to bring this film to the audiences who've missed out on their dose of entertainment. Filled with a whole lot of action, drama, and comedy, the audiences can enjoy the film from the comfort of their living room now!"

The actor shared a poster about the OTT release in his Instagram Stories.

A screenshot of Akshay Kumar's Instagram Stories.

Directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the action-comedy film also features Kriti Sanon, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, and others.

--IANS