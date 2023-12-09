Back in time

In an enthralling episode of Warner Bros. Discovery’s History Hunter, renowned host Maniesh Paul embarks on a captivating historical journey to unravel the mysteries surrounding India’s legendary Seven Pagodas in Mahabalipuram. This UNESCO World Heritage Site, located just 60 km south of Chennai, is renowned for its 7th and 8th century cave temples featuring monolithic free-standing shrines known as Ratha’s Chariots.

The upcoming episode, scheduled to air on December 11 at 9:00 pm, shines a spotlight on the intriguing history of the Seven Pagodas, which were once believed to be visible along the coast, serving as landmarks for European travelers in the 16th and 17th centuries. However, over time, these structures seemingly vanished, leaving behind unanswered questions about their fate.