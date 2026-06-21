Back on track

“Experience living history,” Northern Railways proclaims with its social media posts announcing the return of ZB-66. While the name of the steam locomotive might come across as too mathematical to evoke an emotional response, its distinct silver smoke box, black chimney and blue handrails instantly take locals back to a bygone era.

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Known to have pulled wagons through the picturesque Pathankot-Jogindernagar narrow gauge rail corridor, the ZB-66 had taken on a new role of a museum exhibit after being decommissioned back in 2012.

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It even changed home a couple of times, moving from Northern Railway’s Amritsar workshop to the Rewari Heritage Shed. It wasn’t an easy journey for the 1952-built WG Bagnall Ltd locomotive.

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Roll back to the 1910s when the British were carrying out preliminary surveys to set up the Kangra railway line. In his budget speech, the then Chief Commissioner for Railways, Clement Hindley, highlighted how the connection would assist in building and later maintaining the Uhl Hydro Electric Scheme. There was, however, a catch: “...the line will at the same time contribute to the general development of the rich and fertile country traversed… improve the accessibility of the hill stations of Dalhousie and Dharamsala; encourage the formation of summer resorts in the Kangra valley itself; and will provide railway communications to several ancient Hindu shrines in Kangra.”

Those were boxes that the ZB-66 checked for decades to come. Chugging on the world’s longest 2-ft-6-inches gauge railway line from Pathankot to Nagrota and later Jogindernagar — the plan to connect Kullu never materialised — the train became a lifeline for many.

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Astha Thakur, a resident of Pathankot, recalls her grandparents telling her stories about the journey, “They would take the train from the Pathankot railway station to Kangra. Their faces would light up when they shared vivid memories of the majestic bridges, the rivers, the temples by the wayside.”

Jawalamukhi and Baijnath are the two important shrines that the route provided direct and easy access to for hundreds of pilgrims, be it from Pathankot, Amritsar or even Lahore.

“The railway station is a stone’s throw from the Baijnath temple. Today, road access has become easier, but it wasn’t like that always. The rail route was a blessing for those looking to visit,” says Dishant Sapehia, a resident of Sujanpur.

The ZB-66 served the railways for 48 long years, from the early 1950s to 2002, before running into disrepair. But that wasn’t the end. Repairs were carried out at the Amritsar workshop and a trial run followed in 2005. It failed due to technical defects. The locomotive was left largely unattended for the next half a decade.

A tender calling for another attempt to restore the locomotive was issued in 2012-13 by the Assistant Works Manager (Construction) of the Amritsar workshop. It became a turning point as after four years of work, the issues of corroded tender, under frame and boiler laggings had all been addressed.

The locomotive steamed back to life in 2017. It left the Amritsar workshop, not without leaving behind a model set for others to remember it by. Over the next few years, it remained stationed at the Rewari Heritage Shed as a major exhibit. It was used to undertake special runs, one for British tourists, another to educate schoolchildren on the rich heritage of railways, but a full return to service was not in sight. Not until recently.

Raghvinder, Public Relations Officer for the Northern Railway Jammu Division, which oversees the Kangra route as well, says the Pathankot-Baijnath-Jogindernagar line that remained non-operational for four years due to the collapse of a British-era bridge near Chakki was resumed on June 2.

The timing could not have been better as it was around the same time that a team of expert engineers were working on bringing the ZB-66 back to its original home in Pathankot. Work to reassemble the locomotive was completed recently and the engine is ready for a return.

The long-awaited revival does have a few limitations. Keeping safety and sustainability in mind, it has been decided that the locomotive will only be used for short, ceremonial tourist joyrides, while continuing to serve as a “live attraction” at the railway station. Track requirements and limited availability of older British-era parts also played a role in the decision.

And besides, the skill to run an old-world steam locomotive is all but common today. Not too far from Pathankot, Atma Singh, who runs another heritage locomotive on the Bhakra-Nangal railways, says, “At a time when we are constantly chasing speed, comfort and new technology, it is heartening to see old locomotives like the ZB-66 and 1953 General Electric (the one pulling the Bhakra-Nangal train) keeping the old era alive. Most foremen and engineers from the time are long gone and only a few drivers equipped with running such old-world engines remain. It becomes more of a duty for us to keep the tradition going.”

“My father used to take the train often. He said the ride showed you a side of Himachal that few know of. Yes, there are uninterrupted views of the Dhauladhars, but there are also the open rice fields, the tunnels, the stone bridges… if the ZB-66 can bring back the experience, for however short a run, it would be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity I, for one, do not plan on missing,” Dishant says.