Back to childhood

Colors’ show Neerja... Ek Nayi Pehchaan is a social drama that traces the journey of Protima, a sex worker who will do anything to secure a bright future for her daughter Neerja and protect her from Didun, the madam of Kolkata’s red-light area, Sonagachi. It stars Myra Vaikul as the young Neerja, Sneha Wagh as Protima, and Kamya Panjabi as Didun. As she plays a mother to Neerja, actor Sneha Wagh recollects her childhood days.

She says, “As an actor, I’m happy to be a part of stories that are told with the intention of making an impact. One of the highlights of working on this show is the chance to witness the brilliance of my daughter, Neerja, played by Myra Vaikul. I got to live my childhood again through Myra. She has the same innocence, curiosity, and drive to learn new things. I felt nostalgia with every scene that I shot with her, and every time she made me smile with her observations. This took me back to my days in school and showed me how my childhood experiences have shaped my life as an adult.”