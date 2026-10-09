Back to the roots: Pop Singer Aastha Gill drops debut Punjabi EP Wild Card 

Pop singer Aastha Gill enters a new chapter with the release of her highly anticipated Punjabi EP, Wild Card, featuring three brand-new tracks 21 Shots, Farebi and Calgary.

This project is her official debut Punjabi project as a fully independent artiste. The EP explores the complex, high-stakes dynamics of modern love, distance and unapologetic loyalty, beautifully weaving raw Punjabi storytelling with high-fashion, global pop aesthetics.

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Aastha states, “Releasing my debut Punjabi EP, Wild Card, independently has been a liberating experience and a true homecoming for me. Over the years, I’ve done some amazing Punjabi features, but this is the first time I am steering the ship entirely on my own terms. Because it's so close to my heart, I wanted it to be absolutely perfect, my Punjabi actually needed a lot of polishing and we went through countless takes and retakes in the studio to get the diction, the grit, and the emotion exactly right. We decided to call the EP Wild Card because it represents the unexpected; no one in their wildest dreams thought I would drop this kind of project right now. I wanted to go back to my roots and deliver something raw, authentic, and unapologetic. With 21 Shots, Farebi, and Calgary, we are bringing three entirely different vibes to the table that reflect the modern Punjabi spirit. We took gritty narratives, wrapped them up in a hyper-stylized pop universe, and I can't wait for my fans to experience this ultimate wild card move.”

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Wild Card is available now across all major streaming platforms.