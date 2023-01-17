Bad Sisters star Eve Hewson to be honoured at Oscar Wilde Awards

ANI
Washington, January 17
Irish diva Eve Hewson, best known for her ongoing show 'Bad Sisters' alongside Sharon Horgan, will be honoured at the 17th annual Oscar Wilde Awards in March, it was announced Monday.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hewson will receive the Wilde Card Award, which is given "to bring attention to rising talent who may not yet be a household name, but who we expect will be" according to the event's organiser Trina Vargo, head of the US-Ireland Alliance. Saoirse Ronan received the inaugural award in 2010.
The upcoming film Flora and Son, directed by John Carney and starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Hewson, will have its world premiere on Sunday at the Sundance Film Festival. Hewson is the daughter of U2 frontman Bono.
As per a report by Variety, at J.J. Abrams and Katie McGrath's Bad Robot production studio in Santa Monica on March 9, fellow Irish actresses Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Jessie Buckley (Women Talking) will also be honoured.
Vargo additionally disclosed that The Coronas will play. Time Stopped, the band's seventh album, debuted at the top of the Irish album charts after its release in October.
Hewson, 31, went on to appear in movies including Steven Spielberg's Bridge of Spies, Paolo Sorrentino's This Must Be the Place, Nicole Holofcener's Enough Said, and Erica Dunton's The 27 Club after making her big-screen debut in Erica Dunton's The 27 Club (2008).
She has been on several television programmes including The Knick, a Steven Soderbergh series for Cinemax, Behind Her Eyes for Netflix, and The Luminaries for the BBC, all of which were limited series.
The second season of Horgan's television series Bad Sisters, which is set in Dublin and features Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle, and Sarah Greene, has been ordered.
