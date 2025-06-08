DT
PT
Home / Entertainment / Badshah addresses backlash over his Dua Lipa comment, calls it 'most beautiful compliment'

The rapper is facing backlash online after responding to a fan who asked about a possible collaboration between the two singers
article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:38 PM Jun 08, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Badshah is known for tracks such as “Mercy”, “Akkad Bakkad”, “Garmi”, and “Sanak”. Instagram/@badboyshah
Rapper Badshah clarified his comment towards popular pop singer Dua Lipa, and said it was the “most beautiful compliment” one could give to a woman.

Badshah, known for tracks such as “Mercy”, “Akkad Bakkad”, “Garmi”, and “Sanak”, faced backlash online over his reply to a fan. On Saturday, the singer shared a post on his X handle which read, “Dua Lipa (heart emoticon).”

Following, one of the fans asked Badshah if there was an upcoming collaboration between the two singers, to which he replied, “I’d rather make babies with her bro.” The comment received mixed reactions, with many slamming the singer.

Later, Badshah posted another tweet clarifying his words.

“I think one of the most beautiful compliments that you could give to a woman that you really admire is to wish for her to mother your children. Meri soch nahi tumhari soch saamne aayi hai,” it read.

Lipa is an Albanian singer and is popular for songs such as “Levitating”, “Houdini” and “Training Season” among others. She visited India in November last year, during which she performed in Mumbai, as a part of her Radical Optimism tour.

