Badshah addresses backlash over his Dua Lipa comment, calls it ‘most beautiful compliment’

Rapper Badshah clarified his comment towards popular pop singer Dua Lipa, and said it was the “most beautiful compliment” one could give to a woman.

Advertisement

Badshah, known for tracks such as “Mercy”, “Akkad Bakkad”, “Garmi”, and “Sanak”, faced backlash online over his reply to a fan. On Saturday, the singer shared a post on his X handle which read, “Dua Lipa (heart emoticon).”

Following, one of the fans asked Badshah if there was an upcoming collaboration between the two singers, to which he replied, “I’d rather make babies with her bro.” The comment received mixed reactions, with many slamming the singer.

Advertisement

Later, Badshah posted another tweet clarifying his words.

“I think one of the most beautiful compliments that you could give to a woman that you really admire is to wish for her to mother your children. Meri soch nahi tumhari soch saamne aayi hai,” it read.

Advertisement

I think one of the most beautiful compliments that you could give to a woman that you really admire is to wish for her to mother your children. Meri soch nahi tumhari soch saamne aayi hai. — BADSHAH (@Its_Badshah) June 7, 2025

Dua lipa ❤️ — BADSHAH (@Its_Badshah) June 5, 2025

Lipa is an Albanian singer and is popular for songs such as “Levitating”, “Houdini” and “Training Season” among others. She visited India in November last year, during which she performed in Mumbai, as a part of her Radical Optimism tour.