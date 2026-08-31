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Home / Entertainment / Badshah debuts in Marathi hip hop with ‘Chimna’

Badshah debuts in Marathi hip hop with ‘Chimna’

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Mona
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 04:08 PM Aug 31, 2026 IST
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Badshah is taking his music deeper into India’s regional soundscape with Chimna, his first Marathi hip-hop track. The song is an energetic celebration of Maharashtra’s culture, bringing the earthy character of Marathi folk music into conversation with the rapper’s contemporary, high-energy hip-hop sound.

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The music video, shot entirely in Kolhapur, captures the rhythm of everyday Maharashtra, moving through colourful wedding processions, the lives of daily wage workers and the intense world of traditional mud wrestling at an akhada and a strange Avatar-esqe  blue creature. Marathi actress Neha Khan adds to the video’s energy with a lively appearance.

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The regional debut also brings together artists from different musical worlds. Bollywood singer Divya Kumar joins forces with Marathi folk artiste Nagesh Morwekar, while producer Hiten shapes the track’s vibrant sound. Together, the team creates a meeting point between indigenous folk influences and Badshah’s instantly recognisable commercial hip-hop style.

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At the heart of Chimna is a playful exchange between old and new. The song draws from a familiar Marathi folk refrain — “Ek chimna chiv chivla / majha sajan jaga zhala ho / surya ugavla (A sparrow chirped, my beloved woke up, the sun has risen)” — before transitioning into Badshah’s punchy rap verses. The rapper keeps the regional flavour intact while introducing his own swagger.

The song’s closing statement makes his intention particularly clear. With the words “Tumcha mulga badshah” (Your boy Badshah)— he embraces Maharashtra’s audience while marking his arrival in the regional music space.

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Speaking about the track, Badshah says, “India's regional music is a goldmine and I want to celebrate every corner of it. Chimna is my love letter to Maharashtra’s rich creative canvas. I am incredibly grateful for how this project turned out, and this one’s dedicated to all my day one Maharashtrian fans!”

 

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