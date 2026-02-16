DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Entertainment / Badshah makes NBA all-star debut

Badshah makes NBA all-star debut

article_Author
Dharam Pal
Updated At : 05:36 AM Feb 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Badshah at the all-star NBA celebrity game
Advertisement

Multi-platinum rapper Badshah made his debut at the 2026 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game in Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. A lifelong basketball enthusiast, Bringing his trademark energy and global appeal to the court, Badshah joined an exciting lineup of athletes, entertainers and cultural influencers for one of the most anticipated events of the All-Star Weekend. Notable talent included seven-time Olympic medallist sprinter Andre De Grasse, multi-platinum producer and DJ Mustard, Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and upcoming Avengers: Doomsday actor Simu Liu among others.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts