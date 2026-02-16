Badshah makes NBA all-star debut

Multi-platinum rapper Badshah made his debut at the 2026 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game in Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. A lifelong basketball enthusiast, Bringing his trademark energy and global appeal to the court, Badshah joined an exciting lineup of athletes, entertainers and cultural influencers for one of the most anticipated events of the All-Star Weekend. Notable talent included seven-time Olympic medallist sprinter Andre De Grasse, multi-platinum producer and DJ Mustard, Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and upcoming Avengers: Doomsday actor Simu Liu among others.

