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Home / Entertainment / Badshah returns to Hustle 5 with a message: AI can't replace authenticity

Badshah returns to Hustle 5 with a message: AI can't replace authenticity

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Mona
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 04:06 PM Jul 21, 2026 IST
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Badshah returns to Hustle 5 as the hunt begins for India's next rap voices
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At a time when artificial intelligence is blurring the lines between imitation and originality, rapper Badshah is making a case for the irreplaceable human spark. The musician returns as the Rap Supremo for the fifth season of MTV Hustle, doing so with a playful swipe at AI in the show's latest promotional film.

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The promo opens with an AI-generated version of Badshah confidently declaring itself the ideal Rap Supremo, before the real artist walks in to shut it down with a punchline: "Prompt se toh nahi ho paega! Hustle 5 guys, let's keep it real." The tongue-in-cheek exchange is less about technology than about authenticity—a reminder that while AI can mimic style, it cannot recreate lived experience, emotion or artistic instinct.

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The sentiment arrives amid a wider global debate over AI and creativity, one that has seen artists and institutions grapple with questions of authorship and originality. For Badshah, however, the distinction is clear. "Tech can recreate almost anything today, but it can't duplicate the emotion, the grit and the truth of an artist. That's the soul of Hustle. I'm thrilled to return to the Hustle 5 stage to discover the next generation of fearless, culturally true voices," he said.

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Now in its fifth season, Hustle continues its search for India's next rap stars, with Badshah once again mentoring contestants and championing voices that, as the show's latest campaign suggests, remain unmistakably human.

Hustle Season 5 premieres on August 8, 2026, with new episodes airing every Saturday and Sunday at 7:00 pm on JioHotstar and MTV India.

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