Adding a rich cultural texture to the modern electronic pop soundscape, the song features a standout sarangi solo designed to pull at the heartstrings. The music video features actress Avneet Kaur. Speaking about the track, Badshah shared, “Everyone knows Shreyaji as the queen of romance, and our camaraderie on the Indian Idol set has always been incredible. But taking that energy into the studio for this track was an entirely different experience. ‘Mahiya' is the kind of song that stays with you long after the first listen. It holds a beautiful balance of longing, love and celebration. It truly feels like a crossover of two different musical universes coming together to tell a universal love story." Shreya Ghoshal added, “We've shared so many amazing moments while judging together, but collaborating on an actual song was long overdue. Badshah has brought a completely refreshing perspective to Mahiya. The track beautifully blends intense emotion with contemporary arrangements, and I think fans are going to love this side of him." — ANI

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