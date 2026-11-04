Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Entertainment / Badshah, Shreya Ghoshal's song 'Mahiya' is out now

Badshah, Shreya Ghoshal's song 'Mahiya' is out now

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 07:19 PM Nov 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement
Badshah and Shreya Ghoshal have collaborated on a new track, titled Mahiya. Billed under the creative logline ‘He is chaos, she is magic. This was never supposed to happen', Mahiya is a beautifully crafted upbeat romantic track designed to marry Badshah's signature urban groove with Shreya Ghoshal's ethereal vocal timelessness.The single is entirely composed and penned by Badshah himself, showcasing a refreshing romantic avatar for the rapper, with music production handled by hitmaker Hiten.

Adding a rich cultural texture to the modern electronic pop soundscape, the song features a standout sarangi solo designed to pull at the heartstrings. The music video features actress Avneet Kaur. Speaking about the track, Badshah shared, “Everyone knows Shreyaji as the queen of romance, and our camaraderie on the Indian Idol set has always been incredible. But taking that energy into the studio for this track was an entirely different experience. ‘Mahiya' is the kind of song that stays with you long after the first listen. It holds a beautiful balance of longing, love and celebration. It truly feels like a crossover of two different musical universes coming together to tell a universal love story." Shreya Ghoshal added, “We've shared so many amazing moments while judging together, but collaborating on an actual song was long overdue. Badshah has brought a completely refreshing perspective to Mahiya. The track beautifully blends intense emotion with contemporary arrangements, and I think fans are going to love this side of him." — ANI

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts