Badshah wins big at Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards

Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards has announced the kids’ favourite rap music star. And it is none other than Indian rapper Baadshah. Competing against the other music stalwarts, the rapper emerged as the winner of the category twice.

Commenting on his win, Badshah says, “Kids don’t hide it when they are bored, which is why it is important to keep giving them something different. With 2021 being challenging for them, to be able to entertain and engage with such a tough audience twice is exhilarating. I feel fortunate to be chosen twice as the Favourite Rapper at the Nickelodeon’s Kids Choice Awards 2021. I look forward to creating more songs and entertaining them throughout.”