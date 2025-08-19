Badshah’s team issues clarification on Dallas event after FWICE letter

Rapper Badshah's team has issued a clarification following concerns raised by the Federation of Western India Cine Employees over his upcoming show in Dallas being allegedly sponsored by a Pakistani company.

Recently, the FWICE wrote a letter to Badshah, seeking clarification regarding the Dallas leg of Badshah's much-anticipated Unfinished USA Tour 2025, scheduled for September.

"Dear Mr Badshah, It has come to our attention that you are scheduled to perform in an upcoming event Badshah Un-Finished Tour at the Curtis Culwell Centre in Dallas, USA, on the 19th of Sept 2025 which is reportedly being sponsored by 3Sixty Shows, a company owned and operated by Pakistani nationals," the letter read.

Now, on Monday, Badshah's management issued a statement firmly rejecting any such association.

"Badshah and his management team unequivocally confirm that the Unfinished USA Tour 2025 is being conducted through a US-based event agency operating under fully transparent contractual terms. The tour is exclusively managed by Manish Sood of Intense Entertainment, who acts as the sole promoter and point of contact, handling all operational aspects including venue bookings, sponsorships, accommodations, and logistics. Badshah remains steadfast in his mission to use music as a bridge for cultural exchange and unity, ensuring his work remains entirely independent of geopolitical influences."

Also, Badshah's legal team issued a detailed clarification to FWICE on August 16. Badshah is scheduled to perform in Dallas, USA on September 19.