DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Entertainment / Badshah’s team issues clarification on Dallas event after FWICE letter

Badshah’s team issues clarification on Dallas event after FWICE letter

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 05:26 AM Aug 19, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Badshah
Advertisement

Rapper Badshah's team has issued a clarification following concerns raised by the Federation of Western India Cine Employees over his upcoming show in Dallas being allegedly sponsored by a Pakistani company.

Advertisement

Recently, the FWICE wrote a letter to Badshah, seeking clarification regarding the Dallas leg of Badshah's much-anticipated Unfinished USA Tour 2025, scheduled for September.

"Dear Mr Badshah, It has come to our attention that you are scheduled to perform in an upcoming event Badshah Un-Finished Tour at the Curtis Culwell Centre in Dallas, USA, on the 19th of Sept 2025 which is reportedly being sponsored by 3Sixty Shows, a company owned and operated by Pakistani nationals," the letter read.

Advertisement

Now, on Monday, Badshah's management  issued a statement firmly rejecting any such association.

"Badshah and his management team unequivocally confirm that the Unfinished USA Tour 2025 is being conducted through a US-based event agency operating under fully transparent contractual terms. The tour is exclusively managed by Manish Sood of Intense Entertainment, who acts as the sole promoter and point of contact, handling all operational aspects including venue bookings, sponsorships, accommodations, and logistics. Badshah remains steadfast in his mission to use music as a bridge for cultural exchange and unity, ensuring his work remains entirely independent of geopolitical influences."

Advertisement

Also, Badshah's legal team issued a detailed clarification to FWICE on August 16. Badshah is scheduled to perform in Dallas, USA on September 19.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts