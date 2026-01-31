Baluchi brings the taste of Kashmiri Wazwan to Chandigarh

This winter, The LaLiT- Chandigarh invites food lovers to slow down, savour and immerse themselves in the timeless culinary heritage of Kashmir with Baluchi-ae-Wazwan, a specially curated Kashmiri food festival at its signature Indian fine-dining restaurant, Baluchi.

Rooted in centuries-old tradition, Wazwan is far more than a meal — it is a cultural ritual that represents Kashmiri hospitality, precision, patience and respect for ingredients. At Baluchi-ae-Wazwan, this revered culinary art form registers its presence through both traditional Wazwan preparations and a thoughtfully designed à-la-carte Kashmiri menu.

Aamir Atlaf takes the charge of cooking, that he believes is made special with its slow-cooking process. Joining him is Chef Amit Chambial, who emphasises that Kashmiri cooking is about time and patience. “The most special ingredient is time,” he shares. “Home-style cooking, slow heat, fewer ingredients and allowing flavours to develop naturally — that’s where the richness comes from.”

The menu features Tabak Maaz, Rogan Josh, Rista, Gushtaba, Nadru ka Korma, Daniwal Korma and Lal Paneer amongst others. While the dishes are served with saffron rice, they also have Kashmiri breads — Girda and Sheermal along with Kahwa to give an experience of Kashmiri cuisine.

Wazwan is known for its technical precision. Different cuts of meat are chosen for different dishes and carefully balanced spices. Chef Chambial details different styles, “Both Kashmiri Pandit and Muslim cuisines use meat but their preparation differ subtly. The Pandit cooking traditionally avoids onion and garlic, relying more on yogurt and spices, while Muslim Wazwan incorporates ginger-garlic pastes without overpowering the meat.”

The festival also highlights ingredients that define Kashmiri cuisine, such as Kashmiri chilli, prized more for its vibrant colour than heat, mawal phool and ratanjot, natural colouring agents that are slowly disappearing from modern kitchens. Vegetarian dishes receive equal reverence, with preparations like Nadru (lotus stem) and haak-style greens, similar to spinach, reflecting Kashmir’s deep connection with seasonal produce.

Available for both lunch and dinner, Baluchi-ae-Wazwan promises a dining experience that feels both celebratory and intimate. Adding to the ambience, weekend dinner services will feature live ghazals, allowing guests to enjoy soulful music alongside soulful food—an experience where culture, cuisine, and conversation flow together.

The festival runs till February 10, offering guests an evocative journey into one of India’s most ceremonial cuisines.