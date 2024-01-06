Band, baaja… retakes

Lokit Phulwani, who is enjoying the wedding track in the show Rabb Se Hai Dua, shared that acting in an onscreen wedding can be a mix of excitement and repetition, filled with drama, emotion and unexpected twists.
Lokit plays the role of Hafeez Ibrahim Siddiqui. His character is getting married to Kainaat. The actor said, “Acting in an onscreen wedding scene can be a mix of excitement and repetition. There’s the thrill of being part of a significant moment, but it involves multiple takes, camera angles and careful choreography to ensure everything looks perfect. One has to spend hours in wardrobe fittings and rehearsals to get every detail right for the big scene.”
“Overall, it’s a blend of professionalism, creativity and the occasional touch of nerves to make sure the portrayal feels authentic and emotional. Wedding tracks are always a high point for any daily soaps. The audience takes a lot of interest in the wedding festivities. I am happy for Hafeez and Kainaat as finally they will get married against all odds,” shared Lokit.
Rabb Se Hai Dua airs on Zee TV.
