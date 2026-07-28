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Home / Entertainment / Bandhani, kantha and mirrorwork shine in Arpita Mehta's couture debut Ceremonial

Bandhani, kantha and mirrorwork shine in Arpita Mehta's couture debut Ceremonial

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Mona
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 04:07 PM Jul 28, 2026 IST
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Models walk on the ramp showcasing designer collection by designer Arpita Mehta at Hyundai India Couture Week 2026, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo)
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Fresh off creating one of the season's most talked-about wedding looks for Anshula Kapoor, designer Arpita Mehta unveiled her debut couture collection, Ceremonial, at Hyundai India Couture Week 2026.

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Marking a decade of her label, the collection signalled a new chapter for the designer, one that elevates her signature festive aesthetic into the world of couture while staying rooted in India's rich artisanal heritage.

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Ceremonial marked an important milestone for Mehta, bringing together India's celebrated textile traditions with contemporary silhouettes that reflect the evolving wardrobe of the modern bride. Designed for women who seek individuality as much as opulence, the collection reimagined occasion wear through pieces that feel deeply personal, versatile and timeless.

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Mehta explored treasured Indian techniques, including Bandhani and Kantha, allowing each textile to take the centre-stage instead of being overshadowed by embellishment. Signature mirrorwork remained a defining feature, but appeared in refreshed proportions alongside vintage-inspired gemstone embroidery, creating pieces that felt luxurious while preserving the integrity of traditional craftsmanship. Every ensemble reflected the hand of the artisan, celebrating intricate detailing without overwhelming the fabric itself.

The collection unfolded through a rich yet refined colour story. Soft shades of coconut, rose tan, sage, seafoam and teal gradually transitioned into dramatic tones of deep violet and sindoor red, creating a visual journey across the ramp. One of the standout looks featured a deep purple Bandhani lehenga paired with an off-shoulder bustier and a mirror-embellished dupatta finished with delicate shell fringe. Kantha embroidery took the centre-stage on classic cream gowns, where delicate hand stitching in a spectrum of colours created a rich tapestry of texture and craftsmanship. Fluid saree gowns, sculptural skirts and layered capes further highlighted Mehta's ability to reinterpret heritage textiles through a contemporary lens.

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Mehta embraced lighter constructions, fluid drapes and sculpted tailoring that allow movement without compromising couture detailing. Her approach is not about choosing between minimalism and maximalism, but finding a thoughtful balance where rich embroidery coexists with effortless wearability. The result is a wardrobe designed for women who want timeless pieces that reflect their individuality while remaining practical for long celebrations.

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