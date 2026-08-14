Banjaare Brothers on ‘Barsaat’, Haryanvi culture and making music that connects

Two brothers, Sumit and Anuj, from Kurukshetra, Haryana, are creating music rooted in Haryanvi culture, desi folk sensibilities, and emotionally driven storytelling. They call their music group Banjaare.

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Monsoons and love songs have always shared a special connection, but in your opinion, what makes Barsaat so special?

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Barsaat is a different kind of love song. Through it, we’ve told the story of a young woman and her journey from heartbreak and helplessness to hope. Along the way, she moves through different stages of grief — denial, pain, acceptance, and finally, letting go.

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Is there a lyric or line from Barsaat that is especially close to your heart? Is there a special reason or memory behind it?

Sapne sajaye jaande na, apne bhulaye jaande na… Ek baar chhod gaye jo, mud ke dubara aande na. These lines are the closest to our hearts. Sometimes in life, certain people never come back, but their memories stay with us forever.

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After Bairan, fans’ expectations were naturally much higher. While working on Barsaat, did you feel more excitement or more pressure? And how much has your life changed since going viral?

To be honest, it was a mix of both. There was excitement because we were creating something new, but there was also pressure since expectations naturally grew after Bairan. We have a simple motto: ‘We don’t make music for the charts, we make music for hearts.’ So our only focus was to create an honest song. Going viral has definitely changed our lives.

You’re not just brothers, but also creative partners. When your opinions differ while making music, who gets the final say?

We constantly challenge each other to make the final output even better. But the final decision is never driven by ego; it’s driven by what’s best for the song. Whatever serves the song the best becomes the final call.

The journey of Haryanvi music from being regional to gaining global recognition has been fascinating. Today, both national and international audiences are connecting with it. In your opinion, are language barriers breaking down, or has the way people listen to and connect with music changed?

We believe it’s a combination of both. Today’s listeners don’t just hear a language, they connect with the emotion behind the music. If the feeling is genuine, it doesn’t need a translation. As the saying goes, ‘What comes from the heart always reaches the heart.’

If you had an opportunity to collaborate with any artiste, who would it be? And why?

If we had to choose just one name, it would be AR Rahman sir. His music isn’t just heard, it’s felt. He has always pushed creative boundaries and redefined what music can be.

For everyone who has connected with their emotions through Bairan and now Barsaat, what would you like to say to them?

If our songs are able to put your emotions into words, then we feel our purpose has been fulfilled. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for all the love you’ve given us.

Finally, what does the next chapter look like for Banjaare Brothers? Are there any exciting projects on the horizon?

This is just the beginning. We have a lot of new music ready, and with every project, we want to push ourselves creatively. In the coming months, fans can look forward to some exciting collaborations and fresh experiences. All we’ll say is: stay with us, you won’t be disappointed.