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Home / Entertainment / 'Barbaad kare alfaaz mere': Ranbir Kapoor apologises for slip of tongue at 'Ramayana' event

'Barbaad kare alfaaz mere': Ranbir Kapoor apologises for slip of tongue at 'Ramayana' event

The 'Rockstar' actor had mistakenly said, 'Aakhir mein ant sachchai aur achhai ki hi hogi'

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:51 PM Oct 22, 2026 IST
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West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari (left) looks on as actor Ranbir Kapoor addresses the gathering at Salt Lake, in Kolkata, on Tuesday. PTI
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Actor Ranbir Kapoor has issued an apology for a slip of tongue during a Dussehra event in Kolkata while promoting his upcoming film "Ramayana: Part I".

On Tuesday, the 44-year-old actor travelled to Kolkata along with the team of "Ramayana". At the event, Ranbir was speaking about the festival's message when he mistakenly said, "Dussehra hume ek bahut khoobsurat baat yaad dilati hai ki burai chahein jitni bhi taaqatwar kyun na ho, aakhir mein ant sachchai aur achhai ki hi hogi (No matter how powerful evil may be, truth and goodness would ultimately perish)."

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The actor addressed the gaffe on Wednesday while the "Ramayana" team was in Chennai for the film's promotional activities.

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"I want to apologise about an incident that happened yesterday while I was at a Dussehra event. I had a slip of the tongue. What I was meant to say is, 'Burai chahe kitni bhi taqatwar kyun na ho, aakhir mein jeet sachchai aur achchai ki hogi'," Kapoor said.

He then quoted the opening lyrics of the song "Jo Bhi Main" from his 2011 film "Rockstar", saying, "Jo bhi main kehna chahun, barbaad kare alfaaz mere (Whatever I wish to say, my words end up ruining it)." "So, I truly apologise for that," he added.

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"Ramayana: Part I" features Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios and eight-time Academy Award-winning VFX studio DNEG, in association with Yash's Monster Mind Creations, "Ramayana: Part One" will release worldwide on Diwali 2026. Sony Pictures will distribute the film globally.

At the event, Ranbir said "Ramayana" is a story that connects all of us through love, through faith and through our culture.

He also spoke about his collaboration with Rahman, who earlier composed music for his films "Rockstar" and "Tamasha".

"I've had the privilege of working with the maestro Mr. Rahman on two of my films. They've been really special to me. But sir, this opportunity will be remembered forever. It's really a opportunity of our lifetime to collaborate with you on this film," he said.

"I think Rahman has some amazing tracks lined up for you guys. So let's really get to that," he added.

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